James McArthur Injury: Will see specialist

McArthur will see a specialist after continuing to experience soreness in his right elbow, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

McArthur was sidelined for the entire 2025 season due to a right elbow injury, and while the hope was that he would return in early 2026, he had a setback in spring training and has been on the injured list since. The team could have more clarity on next steps for the right-hander after his meeting with a specialist.