James McCann Injury: Begins baseball activity
McCann (quad) has started taking machine batting practice and doing catching drills, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.
McCann is rehabbing a quad strain that landed him on the 10-day injured list May 19. At that time, the club estimated a four-to-six week timeline for his return.
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