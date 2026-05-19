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James McCann Injury: Likely out 4-to-6 weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Manager Torey Lovullo said Tuesday that McCann (quad) will likely be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

McCann landed on the injured list Tuesday with a quad strain, and it doesn't seem like the Diamondbacks are going to get their backup catcher back anytime soon. Aramis Garcia was recalled from Triple-A to replenish Arizona's backstop depth behind Gabriel Moreno. Adrian Del Castillo could make an occasional appearance behind the plate as well.

James McCann
Arizona Diamondbacks
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