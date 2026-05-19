James McCann Injury: Officially placed on IL
The Diamondbacks placed McCann (quad) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
McCann suffered a quad strain while legging out a single in Monday's contest, and his injury will officially cause him to remain on the sidelines for another 10 days. Aramis Garcia was selected from Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move to provide depth behind the plate, though Gabriel Moreno should continue to receive the majority of starts.
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