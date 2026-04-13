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James McCann News: Contributes to win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 4:15am

McCann went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Phillies.

McCann knocked in the Diamondbacks' first run with his second-inning double. It was the second straight contest with a run-scoring double for the catcher, who is batting .200 with three doubles and three RBI through eight games played. With Arizona likely to place Gabriel Moreno (back) on the injured list, McCann is in line for regular at-bats.

James McCann
Arizona Diamondbacks
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