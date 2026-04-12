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James McCann News: Filling in for injured Moreno

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

McCann will start at catcher and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Phillies.

With Gabriel Moreno (back) expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, McCann is poised to see extra work while splitting time behind the plate with Adrian Del Castillo. After producing a .755 OPS in 42 games for the Diamondbacks in 2025, McCann has struggled out of the gate this season, going 2-for-16 with a 1:6 BB:K in seven contests.

James McCann
Arizona Diamondbacks
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