James McCann News: Taking seat Wednesday
McCann is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.
Even though top backstop Gabriel Moreno (oblique) last played Friday before landing on the injured list, McCann hasn't taken over as the Orioles' primary catcher. Instead, McCann has shared the job with Adrian Del Castillo, who has made three starts to McCann's two over the last five games. Arizona also has Aramis Garcia on hand as a third option behind the plate, which lessens the Diamondbacks' need to lean heavily on any catcher for the duration of Moreno's absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James McCann See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers6 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends8 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 312 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James McCann See More