James McCann News: Taking seat Wednesday

McCann is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Even though top backstop Gabriel Moreno (oblique) last played Friday before landing on the injured list, McCann hasn't taken over as the Orioles' primary catcher. Instead, McCann has shared the job with Adrian Del Castillo, who has made three starts to McCann's two over the last five games. Arizona also has Aramis Garcia on hand as a third option behind the plate, which lessens the Diamondbacks' need to lean heavily on any catcher for the duration of Moreno's absence.