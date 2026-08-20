James Outman Injury: Beginning rehab assignment

Outman (concussion) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo on Thursday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Outman has been on the 7-day concussion IL since last Thursday, and he appears to be nearing the final stages of his recovery now that he's been cleared to play in rehab games. It's unclear how many reps the Tigers will have him take at Toledo before adding him back onto the active roster, but a return during Detroit's upcoming weekend series in Kansas City isn't out of the question.