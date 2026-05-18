James Outman News: Filling in for banged-up Buxton

Outman will start in center field and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Astros.

Outman will make his fifth consecutive start Monday, but he'll likely be headed to a bench role if Byron Buxton (hip) avoids a stint on the injured list and returns to the lineup within the next couple days. Though he's been on the roster all season, Outman has logged just 48 plate appearances, slashing .178/.229/.289 with zero home runs and four stolen bases.