James Outman

James Outman News: In OF mix with hot spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 3:48pm

Outman is hitting .280 (7-for-25) with two home runs and six stolen bases this spring. He remains in the mix to win a spot on the major league roster though the outfield competition is still unsettled, The Athletic reports.

Outman is out of minor league options which could help his case to win a final roster spot. The Twins have a glut of left-handed outfielders, however, which could hurt his case. Outman is likely competing with Alan Roden for the final spot. Outman looked like a potential star in 2023 when he hit 23 home runs as a rookie in 151 games with a .790 OPS (and a 117+ wRC+), but he has struggled since. He hit just .147 with a .558 OPS and four home runs in 37 games after he was traded to the Twins last season. If he makes the roster in a reserve role, he could be a source of stolen bases for deep leagues.

James Outman
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
