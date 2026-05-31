James Outman News: Playing time drying up

Outman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Outman made seven consecutive starts in the outfield from May 14 through May 20, but he's seen his playing time fall by the wayside since Byron Buxton moved past the sore hip flexor that had kept him out of the lineup for five consecutive games. Buxton has been limited primarily to the designated-hitter role over the last two weeks, but the Twins have been leaning more frequently on Kody Clemens rather than Outman to replace him in the outfield lately. Outman will remain on the bench Sunday for the eighth time in 10 games.