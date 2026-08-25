James Outman headshot

James Outman News: Remains in organization

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Outman cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The 29-year-old was reinstated from the concussion injured list Sunday and designated for assignment by Detroit, but he'll stick in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. Outman struggled with both the Tigers and Twins this season, posting a combined .172/.235/.318 slash line and 41.8 percent strikeout rate in 94 games.

James Outman
Detroit Tigers
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