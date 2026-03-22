James Outman News: Set to stick around for Opening Day

Outman appears to be set to make the the Twins' Opening Day roster.

Outman entered the spring in competition with Alan Roden for the final spot on Minnesota's roster, and after Roden was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday, Outman appears to have made the cut. The outfielder has batted .220 with two home runs, six RBI, seven runs scored, and a team-high seven stolen bases over 41 at-bats during 17 contests so far during spring training. Roden produced a more impressive .302 average over 43 at-bats during 15 games, but the 26-year-old still had a minor-league option while Outman did not, and that was likely a driving force in Minnesota's decision to stick with the latter for now.