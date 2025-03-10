Fantasy Baseball
James Outman News: Will travel with team to Japan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2025 at 11:55am

Outman will be included on the Dodgers' 31-man travel roster for their season-opening two-game series in Japan versus the Cubs on March 18 and 19, but it's not yet decided whether he'll be included on the active roster, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Before the two-game set against the Cubs, the Dodgers will play a pair of exhibition contests against teams in the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization. While Outman will make the trip to Tokyo and could play in the exhibitions, a spot on Los Angeles' Opening Day roster is far from a certainty. After a promising rookie campaign, the outfielder struggled in 2024, posting a meager .521 OPS with a 35.3 percent strikeout rate over 156 plate appearances. Punchouts have continued to be a problem this spring -- Outman has fanned a team-leading 14 times in 29 plate appearances, though he has contributed one home run, five RBI and two stolen bases.

