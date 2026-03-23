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James Tibbs News: Hits fourth spring homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Tibbs went 1-for-2 with a solo home run Sunday in a spring-training win over the Angels.

It's been a great spring for Tibbs, who is slashing .333/.396/.711 with four home runs and 11 RBI through 21 games. He's also struck out 20 times in 45 at-bats, so there are clearly still parts of his approach to work on, but Tibbs has nonetheless opened eyes at camp. He spent much of last season at the Double-A level and will likely bump up to Triple-A at some point this season.

James Tibbs
Los Angeles Dodgers
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