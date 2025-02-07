James Triantos News: Garners spring invite

The Cubs have extended Triantos an invitation to major-league camp during spring training, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

He'll be joined in camp by fellow top prospects Matt Shaw -- who could be the favorite to start at third base Opening Day -- and Moises Ballesteros, among others. Triantos, 22, is lacking in the power department, but he put together a healthy .300/.346/.427 batting line with seven homers and 47 steals between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa last season. A debut sometime in 2025 for the infielder is possible.