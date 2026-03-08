James Triantos News: Opening season at Triple-A
The Cubs optioned Triantos to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday.
Chicago protected Triantos from the Rule 5 Draft over the winter by adding him to its 40-man roster, but the 23-year-old was never viewed as a likely candidate to break camp with the big club. Triantos is slated to begin the season at Iowa, with whom he slashed .260/.318/.371 with seven home runs and 28 stolen bases across 444 plate appearances in 2025.
