James Triantos News: Opening season at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

The Cubs optioned Triantos to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday.

Chicago protected Triantos from the Rule 5 Draft over the winter by adding him to its 40-man roster, but the 23-year-old was never viewed as a likely candidate to break camp with the big club. Triantos is slated to begin the season at Iowa, with whom he slashed .260/.318/.371 with seven home runs and 28 stolen bases across 444 plate appearances in 2025.

