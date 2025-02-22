Fantasy Baseball
James Wood Injury: Absent for spring opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Wood (quadriceps) is not in the lineup for Saturday's Grapefruit League opener against the Astros, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The 22-year-old outfielder has been limited this week due to left quad tendinitis, but at this point there doesn't seem to be serious concern surrounding his Opening Day availability. As long as Wood is able to start playing in spring games next week, he will still have plenty of time to build up for the start of the season, as he looks to take the next step in 2025 following a highly successful rookie campaign.

James Wood
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
