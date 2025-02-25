Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
James Wood headshot

James Wood Injury: Could serve as DH on Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 7:56am

Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Tuesday that Wood (quad) could be ready to serve as the team's designated hitter Thursday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Wood has yet to see any action during Grapefruit League play as he overcomes left quad tendinitis. He has been working out lately without any apparent issues and appears nearly ready to at least hit in games. Barring a setback, Wood's Opening Day availability shouldn't be in question.

James Wood
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now