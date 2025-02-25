James Wood Injury: Could serve as DH Thursday
Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Tuesday that Wood (quad) could be ready to serve as the team's designated hitter Thursday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Wood has yet to see any action during Grapefruit League play as he overcomes left quad tendinitis. He has been working out lately without any apparent issues and appears nearly ready to at least hit in games. Barring a setback, Wood's Opening Day availability shouldn't be in question.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now