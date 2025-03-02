James Wood Injury: Getting another start at DH

Wood (quadricep) will serve as the Nationals' designated hitter and No. 4 batter in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

The Nationals' initial lineup featured Josh Bell at DH, but that was apparently a clerical error. Wood will end up starting, as expected, after he made his spring debut Friday before getting Saturday off. Wood has been slowed during spring training due to left quad tendinitis, but he was cleared to participate in defensive drills during the past week and should soon resume making starts in the outfield.