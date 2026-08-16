James Wood Injury: Healing slowly from oblique strain
Nationals manager Blake Butera said Sunday that Wood has been progressing more slowly than the team hoped from his left oblique strain, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.
Wood hasn't been shut down from baseball activities completely, but the 24-year-old outfielder remains in a holding pattern and hasn't been cleared for more strenuous exercises. Per MLB.com, Wood has been throwing at about 65 percent intensity out to 90 feet, taking dry swings at about 70 percent intensity and swinging off a tee at about 60 percent intensity. Based on where he currently stands in his recovery, Wood looks to be at least a week or two away from potentially rejoining the Nationals.
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