James Wood headshot

James Wood Injury: Healing slowly from oblique strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 7:12pm

Nationals manager Blake Butera said Sunday that Wood has been progressing more slowly than the team hoped from his left oblique strain, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Wood hasn't been shut down from baseball activities completely, but the 24-year-old outfielder remains in a holding pattern and hasn't been cleared for more strenuous exercises. Per MLB.com, Wood has been throwing at about 65 percent intensity out to 90 feet, taking dry swings at about 70 percent intensity and swinging off a tee at about 60 percent intensity. Based on where he currently stands in his recovery, Wood looks to be at least a week or two away from potentially rejoining the Nationals.

James Wood
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Wood See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Wood See More
MLB Best Bets Today: Player Props for Friday, August 14
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: Player Props for Friday, August 14
Author Image
Mike Barner
2 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
3 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Predictions for Thursday, August 13
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Predictions for Thursday, August 13
Author Image
Chris Toman
3 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Injuries Persist Following the Trade Deadline
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Injuries Persist Following the Trade Deadline
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
6 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
7 days ago