James Wood Injury: Nursing quad tendinitis

Wood was held out of outfield drills Tuesday due to left quad tendinitis, Andrew Golden of The Washington Postreports.

Wood took batting practice Tuesday and also ran the bases a bit, so this doesn't look to be anything to be overly concerned about. It's possible the Nationals will hold Wood out of their first few Grapefruit League games or limit him to designated hitter duty just to be safe. Wood is slated to be the Nationals' everyday left fielder in 2025.