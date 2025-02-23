James Wood Injury: Returns to outfield drills

Wood (quadriceps) participated in outfield drills Sunday and continues to take batting practice, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Wood has been limited at the start of camp due to left quadriceps tendinitis, but he was never fully shut down from baseball activities and has now resumed taking part in outfield drills. Wood remains out of the lineup for Sunday's Grapefruit League game but may not be far off from making his spring debut.