Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
James Wood headshot

James Wood Injury: Returns to outfield drills

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Wood (quadriceps) participated in outfield drills Sunday and continues to take batting practice, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Wood has been limited at the start of camp due to left quadriceps tendinitis, but he was never fully shut down from baseball activities and has now resumed taking part in outfield drills. Wood remains out of the lineup for Sunday's Grapefruit League game but may not be far off from making his spring debut.

James Wood
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now