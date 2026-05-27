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James Wood News: Big day in Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Wood went 3-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Guardians.

Getting the start in left field, Wood took Joey Cantillo deep in the second inning -- just his third homer of the season off a southpaw, compared to 11 against right-handed pitching. Wood has racked up three or more hits in four of the last nine games, slashing a blistering .444/.535/.750 over that stretch with two doubles, three long balls, two steals, eight RBI and 10 runs.

James Wood
Washington Nationals
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