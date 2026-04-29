James Wood News: Big night in lopsided win
Wood went 2-for-5 with a double, three RBI, three runs scored and a walk in Wednesday's 14-2 win over the Mets.
Wood matched a season high in RBI on Wednesday, picking up multiple hits for the seventh time this year as well. The star outfielder has reached base safely in eight consecutive games, ripping four extra-base hits during that stretch. Overall, Wood is slashing .244 /404/.555 with 10 home runs, seven doubles, 24 RBI and five stolen bases across 151 plate appearances.
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