Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
James Wood headshot

James Wood News: Clubs first spring homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Wood went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.

Seeing his first action of the spring in left field after serving as the DH in his first two appearances while dealing with a quad issue, Wood belted a Valente Bellozo pitch out to left-center field in the fourth inning. It was the first homer of the spring for the 22-year-old, and the Nationals are expecting big things from the 2021 second-round pick after he slashed .264/.354/.427 over 79 regular-season games in his MLB debut last year with nine home runs and 14 steals.

James Wood
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now