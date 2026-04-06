James Wood News: Drives in three against Dodgers
Wood went 1-for-4 with a walk, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Sunday's loss to the Dodgers.
The 23-year-old took Roki Sasaki deep in the fourth inning to help the Nationals build a 6-1 lead that the bullpen squandered late. Wood has struck out 17 times in his first 45 plate appearances this season, but he's hit the ball hard when he has made contact, producing a .125/.222/.350 slash line with three doubles, two homers, six runs and six RBI in nine games.
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