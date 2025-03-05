Fantasy Baseball
James Wood headshot

James Wood News: First spring start in left field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Wood (quad) is starting in left field and batting second in Wednesday's Grapefruit League contest versus the Marlins, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

It's Wood's first start this spring in left field, as his other two games were at designated hitter as he dealt with tendinitis in his quad. The talented young outfielder is 2-for-6 with a 1:1 K:BB so far during Grapefruit League play.

James Wood
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
