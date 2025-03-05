James Wood News: First spring start in left field

Wood (quad) is starting in left field and batting second in Wednesday's Grapefruit League contest versus the Marlins, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

It's Wood's first start this spring in left field, as his other two games were at designated hitter as he dealt with tendinitis in his quad. The talented young outfielder is 2-for-6 with a 1:1 K:BB so far during Grapefruit League play.