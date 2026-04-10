James Wood News: Four-hit night against Milwaukee
Wood went 4-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 7-3 win over the Brewers.
Wood doubled off left-hander Aaron Ashby to lead off the game and then scored on a Curtis Mead single. Wood then singled in the sixth and eighth innings before driving home a run with his second double of the game in the ninth. After a slow start to the season, Wood has been one of the league's hottest hitters over the past week. He's now slashing .268/.359/.571 with five doubles, four home runs, 11 RBI, 12 runs scored, one stolen base and an 8:19 BB:K across 56 plate appearances. Wood's 33.9 percent strikeout rate is still too high, but he's doing damage when he does put the ball in play.
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