James Wood News: Goes yard in third straight game

Wood went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run, two additional runs scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's extra-inning loss to the Cardinals.

The 23-year-old slugger took southpaw Matthew Liberatore deep in the third inning, giving Wood a homer in three straight games. He's struggled a bit at the plate to begin the season, striking out 18 times in 11 games, but Wood is finding his form and is slashing .191/.309/.511 with three doubles, four home runs, one steal, 10 RBI and 11 runs.