James Wood News: Homer and steal in win

Wood went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a steal and a walk in Monday's win over the Dodgers.

For the second time in his career, the 22-year-old collected a homer and a steal in the same game, the first coming Aug. 6, 2024. Wood launched a titanic 395-foot long ball to center in the seventh inning to push Washington's lead to 5-2. Through 40 plate appearances, the Nationals outfielder sports a .222/.300/.444 slash line that is hindered by a 37.5 percent strikeout rate.