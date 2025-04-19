James Wood News: Homers, drives in four in win

Wood went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Saturday's 12-11 win over the Rockies.

Wood gave the Nationals a 7-2 lead with a three-run blast that traveled 426 feet in the fourth inning and added an RBI single in the seventh. Over his past 10 games, the 22-year-old has gone deep five times with two three-hit efforts. He's slashing an impressive .253/.356/.573 with seven home runs, 17 RBI, 13 runs scored and three steals across 87 plate appearances so far in 2025.