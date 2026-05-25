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James Wood News: Homers during four-hit night

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Wood went 4-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 10-2 win over Cleveland.

Wood wasted no time making an impact, leading off the game with a 412-foot homer off Tanner Bibee as part of the Nationals' five-homer barrage against the right-hander. The four-hit performance tied a season high for the young star, who continues to be one of the hottest hitters in baseball. Wood has now reached base safely in 10 of his last 11 games while batting .395 (17-for-43) with eight walks during that stretch. On the season, he is slashing .267/.405/.533 with 14 home runs, 14 doubles, 35 RBI, 47 runs scored and eight stolen bases.

James Wood
Washington Nationals
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