James Wood News: Homers during four-hit night
Wood went 4-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 10-2 win over Cleveland.
Wood wasted no time making an impact, leading off the game with a 412-foot homer off Tanner Bibee as part of the Nationals' five-homer barrage against the right-hander. The four-hit performance tied a season high for the young star, who continues to be one of the hottest hitters in baseball. Wood has now reached base safely in 10 of his last 11 games while batting .395 (17-for-43) with eight walks during that stretch. On the season, he is slashing .267/.405/.533 with 14 home runs, 14 doubles, 35 RBI, 47 runs scored and eight stolen bases.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Wood See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Friday, May 1510 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target16 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Wood See More