James Wood headshot

James Wood News: Homers in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Wood went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and an additional run scored in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Marlins.

Wood led off the game with a 442-foot blast and was a consistent contributor in a losing effort. Over his past 10 games, the 23-year-old has posted four multi-hit efforts, five extra-base hits, eight runs scored and seven RBI. For the year, he's slashing .243/.395/.526 with 11 homers, 28 RBI, 35 runs scored and seven steals across 190 plate appearances.

James Wood
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Wood See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Wood See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 29
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 29
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
10 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
13 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
MLB Home Run Efficiency Index: Best Buy-Low and Sell-High Power Hitters
MLB
MLB Home Run Efficiency Index: Best Buy-Low and Sell-High Power Hitters
Author Image
Christopher Boan
18 days ago