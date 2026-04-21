James Wood News: Homers, reaches five times Tuesday
Wood went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, four walks and three runs scored in Tuesday's 11-4 win over Atlanta.
Wood led off the first inning with a walk, and Atlanta starter Reynaldo Lopez eventually needed 46 pitches to record his first three outs. Wood then tagged Lopez for a leadoff homer in the second inning. Perhaps most impressively, Wood didn't strike out Tuesday, just the third time he's accomplished that in a game this season, as he entered play with a league-high 36 punch-outs. The 23-year-old is now slashing .242/.390/.558 with eight homers, 18 RBI, 23 runs scored, four stolen bases and a 21:36 BB:K across 118 plate appearances. Wood has drawn multiple walks in six of 24 games and has reached base safely in 20 of 24 contests.
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