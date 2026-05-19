James Wood News: Inside-the-park grand slam in win

Wood went 3-for-4 with a grand slam and an additional run scored during the Nationals' 9-6 win over the Mets on Tuesday.

With the bases loaded in the second inning, Wood drove a ball deep to left-center field that barely glanced off the mitt of a leaping Nick Morabito. The ball trickled out to center field, and that was enough for Wood to hustle around the bases for the first grand slam of his major-league career, albeit in an unconventional matter. Wood has logged three hits in back-to-back games and is up to 13 home runs on the season, which leads the Nationals and is tied with Drake Baldwin and Jordan Walker for the third-best total in the National League.