James Wood News: Late homer Friday
Wood went 1-for-5 with a solo home run during the Nationals' 10-5 loss to the Giants on Friday.
Wood made Friday's score more respectable with a solo shot in the seventh inning. It was his sixth home run of the season, five of which have come over his last 12 outings since April 5. In that 12-game span, Wood has gone 17-for-47 (.362) with 13 RBI, four steals, 13 runs scored and 10 walks.
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