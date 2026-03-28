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James Wood News: Launches first homer of 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Wood went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 10-2 loss to the Cubs.

Hitting leadoff against right-hander Cade Horton, Wood took the Chicago hurler deep in the fourth inning of what proved to be a rout. It was the 23-year-old outfielder's first hit of the season as he struggled to find his rhythm at the plate, going 1-for-9 with five strikeouts over the Nationals' first two games.

James Wood
Washington Nationals
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