James Wood News: Logs eighth steal of season
Wood went 0-for-2 with two walks, a steal and a run scored during Washington's 2-1 win over Atlanta on Sunday.
Wood drew a walk and stole second base in the eighth inning before being brought home two batters later on an RBI single by Luis Garcia. It was the eighth steal of the season for Wood, who is on track to surpass his total of 15 stolen bases in 2025. He has reached base safely in nine of his last 10 games, and over that span he has gone 13-for-38 (.342) with one home run, five RBI, nine runs scored and an 8:9 BB:K.
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