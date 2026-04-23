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James Wood News: Power surge continues Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2026 at 8:22am

Wood went 2-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's loss to Atlanta.

The 23-year-old slugger has gone yard four times in the last six games, including a 413-foot shot off southpaw Martin Perez in the sixth inning Wednesday that cleared the visitors' bullpen in left-center field at Nationals Park. After a tepid start to the season, Wood is slashing a massive .339/.506/.774 over his last 17 games with eight of his nine homers on the year, along with four steals, 17 RBI and 21 runs.

James Wood
Washington Nationals
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