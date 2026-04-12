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James Wood News: Smacks homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 11:48pm

Wood went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and two runs scored during Sunday's 8-6 win over the Brewers.

One day after lighting up the Brewers to the tune of four hits and an RBI, Wood followed that up by reaching base three times, including a fourth-inning homer to tie the game at one. It was the 23-year-old's fifth homer of the season and also his 14th RBI, a mark tied for seventh in MLB. His .274/.392/.613 slash line is also evidence of the hot start the young outfielder is enjoying to begin the 2026 campaign.

James Wood
Washington Nationals
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