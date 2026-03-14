James Wood News: Struggling at plate this spring
Wood went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.
The young slugger also struck out in the fourth inning against Carl Edwards, his ninth K in 29 plate appearances this spring to go along with a .083 batting average (2-for-24). However, Wood has drawn five free passes, and a poor showing in a small sample during March isn't cause for much alarm. Wood is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he launched 31 homers with 94 RBI and 15 steals over 157 games while slashing .256/.350/.475.
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