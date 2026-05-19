James Wood News: Three hits in loss Monday
Wood went 3-for-6 with a double, an RBI, two runs scored, a walk and two strikeouts in Monday's loss to the Mets.
Wood delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the 12th inning, but by that time, the game was already out of reach for the Nationals. The star outfielder notched his 13th double and 30th RBI of the season in this loss, and he also extended his hitting streak to four games. He's hitting .274 with an .851 OPS in 16 games since the beginning of May, tallying two homers, six RBI, 11 runs scored and two stolen bases over that stretch.
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