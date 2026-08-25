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Jameson Taillon Injury: Rehab start set

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Taillon (forearm) is scheduled to throw about 50 pitches in a rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

If all goes well with the Bisons on Friday, Taillon could rejoin the Blue Jays' starting rotation next week in Cleveland. The right-hander made just two starts for Toronto before landing on the IL due to forearm tendinitis, but he pitched decently with three earned runs allowed and a 7:5 K:BB across eight innings.

Jameson Taillon
Toronto Blue Jays
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