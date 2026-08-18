Jameson Taillon Injury: Resumes throwing program
Taillon (forearm) resumed a throwing program with some flat-ground work Tuesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Taillon just landed on the 15-day injured list one week ago with right forearm tendinitis, so it's a good sign that he's already feeling well enough to throw. He has a chance to be back at the end of August when first eligible, though Taillon's role once reinstated looks uncertain.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jameson Taillon See More
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, August 108 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week9 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week10 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week17 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week23 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jameson Taillon See More