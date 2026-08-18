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Jameson Taillon Injury: Starts up throwing program

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 5:49pm

Taillon (forearm) resumed a throwing program with some flat-ground work Tuesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Taillon landed on the 15-day injured list just one week ago due to right forearm tendinitis, so it's a good sign that he's already feeling well enough to throw. He has a chance to be back at the end of August when first eligible, though Taillon's role once reinstated looks uncertain.

Jameson Taillon
Toronto Blue Jays
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