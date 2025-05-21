Jameson Taillon News: Cruises to third win

Taillon (3-3) picked up the win in Tuesday's 14-1 rout of the Marlins, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over seven innings. He struck out two.

A solo shot by Nick Fortes in the third inning was the only blemish on Taillon's line, as he delivered his second straight quality start against Miami and his sixth of the season in 10 trips to the mound. Keeping the ball in the yard remains a serious concern for the right-hander, however -- he's served up nine homers in his last four starts, fueling a 4.30 ERA over that stretch despite a 1.09 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB in 23 innings. Taillon gets a soft matchup for his next outing, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Rockies.