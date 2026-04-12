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Jameson Taillon News: Fans 10 in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Taillon didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Pirates, allowing six runs on six hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts across six innings.

Taillon was in line for the loss, but the Cubs rallied back from a three-run deficit to tie it in the eighth before walking off the Pirates in the ninth. Taillon clearly didn't have his best stuff, but when he wasn't serving up home runs to Brandon Lowe, Taillon was piling up the strikeouts. The right-hander fell one short of his career-high of 11, which he recorded Sept. 18 of the 2018 season. It was just the fourth time in 226 career regular-season starts that Taillon has recorded double-digit strikeouts. The 34-year-old owns a 4.86 ERA and 17:6 K:BB across 16.2 innings but has served up four home runs over three starts. Taillon is in line to face the Mets at home Saturday.

Jameson Taillon
Chicago Cubs
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