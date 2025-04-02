Jameson Taillon News: Fans seven in quality start

Taillon (1-1) got the win Wednesday against the Athletics. He allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out seven across six innings.

It was a nice bounce-back performance for Taillon after he got knocked around for six runs in his first start against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday. His lone blemish came in the third inning when he gave up a two-run home run to Brent Rooker, but Taillon proceeded 10 of the next 13 batters (including five strikeouts) and finished the game with 19 whiffs across 94 pitches. Taillon's next start is tentatively slated for next week at home against the Rangers.